Weekly Fringe: To brave the outdoors or to keep the fun at home?

The latest restrictions don’t have to take away all of your creative fun

Graphic by Breea Kobernick

For many, the end of a nice relaxing winter break means we are back to our regularly scheduled routines. Why not keep the fun alive by continuing to enjoy the many talented artists the city has to offer?

Monday, Jan. 10

Hit a three-in-one by browsing one of Montreal’s local bookstores like Librairie St-Henri Books. Get out of the house to discover new authors, shop local, and prepare for the rest of winter by stocking up on good reads!

Tuesday, Jan. 11

Need another excuse to leave the house? La Centrale Galerie Powerhouse is currently presenting a window exhibition featuring the textile art of Sonia Reboul. Her featured work is made up of traditional weaving techniques using metal. The exhibition, Dialogues, is on until Jan. 23, so make sure to pass by and enjoy some local talent!

Wednesday, Jan. 12

Have you recently made a 2022 resolution to learn something new or practice a long-awaited dream? Montreal’s Visual Art Centre will soon be offering their winter 2022 art classes, all accessible from home! Their online courses give the options to practice different mediums of fine arts, jewelry making, molding ceramic pieces, and more. Most of their classes run from January to April, so it will give you enough time to keep up with your creative resolutions!

Thursday, Jan. 13

The art centre LIVART is more than just a gallery. It also has a boutique where you can buy art and support local artists. What’s better than that? You can shop and discover new artists from the comfort of your own home. Why not spend your Thursday night in sweatpants browsing through the works of talented artists from your city?

Friday, Jan. 14

Keep the Friday fun alive! Maison de la culture Janine Sutto is currently featuring two colourful exhibitions open for visits. Multiplicité, luminosité et transparences, la suite… and Les valeurs ajoutées showcase the multidisciplinary works of artists Tania Girard Savoie and Julien Boily. The exhibitions are available for viewing until Jan. 30.

Saturday, Jan. 15

The exhibition Oiseaux traversant les frontières is currently being presented by La salle de diffusion de Parc-Extension until Jan. 30. Featuring an audio, video, and effects installation by artist Khadija Baker, the exhibition emcompasses multiple stories of refugees, specifically those from Syria. On Jan. 15, the public will have access to a guided tour of the installation by Baker herself at 1:30 p.m. The tour is free and no reservation is required.

Sunday, Jan. 16

Being back to work can be hard. Why not stay home and support some local restaurants by ordering in? Owned by the Gentile family who immigrated to Canada in 1954, Cafe Gentile has been open and running here in Montreal for over six decades. Spend your Sunday eating some delicious Italian food, just make sure to check their hours before ordering!