The rise of women’s hockey

More young girls are hitting the ice this season with new teams and programs

PWHL player Laura Stacey stops for a photo with a Montreal Victoire fan after a summer three-on-three tournament in Montreal. Photo Marisa Filice

Across Quebec, more girls are lacing up their skates than ever before.

Hockey Quebec announced on Oct. 11 that 37 new girls’ minor hockey teams have been added across the province. Fuelled by the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL)’s rising visibility and new extracurricular school programs, these new teams mark one of the largest expansions for women’s hockey in years.

This marks a historic start to a season, not only because there are more teams, but also because three new minor hockey associations were created. Hockey Quebec stated that it is the first time that multiple associations now have more than one team per level. The PWHL has played a big part in these rising numbers.

“Increased professional women’s hockey visibility leads to more ‘If you can see it, you can be it’ moments for young girls, allowing them to dream big and stay in the game,” says Kristen Richards, director of player development and grassroots growth for the PWHL.

Richards added that both Hockey Canada and USA Hockey had seen significant increases in girls’ registrations. In Canada, women’s and girls’ hockey has grown about 30 per cent and continues to surge since 2022.

The PWHL has launched several initiatives to help grow the sport.

“One of our big initiatives is to connect with minor hockey associations and mentor the next generation of athletes and fans,” Richards says. “Accessibility and inclusivity are central to everything we do.”

Hockey Quebec’s statement comes at a time when even the Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec (RSEQ) is making changes.

The league, a non-profit organization that manages and promotes extracurricular activities for primary and secondary schools across the province, has also noticed the rising interest in girls’ hockey.

“To adapt to the growing interest in girls' hockey, we’ve joined the RSEQ project and are helping create the first high school-level girls hockey league in Quebec, which is set to launch as of next year,” says Laurie St-Hilaire, a coach at Académie Saint-Louis.

St-Hilaire is also a member of the Laboratoire de recherche pour la progression des femmes+ dans les sports au Québec at Laval University.

“Being able to imagine a real career in hockey can only encourage young girls to keep playing at higher levels,” St-Hilaire said. “A few years ago, many would have stopped playing after the college level, but now they can see a future in the sport.”

The rise in women’s hockey is being seen throughout all levels, including university.

Jessymaude Drapeau, captain of the Concordia University Stingers women’s team, has seen the increase in visibility and support.

“There’s a sense of momentum where people are talking about women’s hockey, and the community feels stronger and more connected than ever,” Drapeau says. “Games are being streamed and televised more often, there’s more social media coverage, and younger girls are getting involved earlier.”

Drapeau also coaches at a youth level and can see the direct impact on young girls and their view of women’s hockey.

“One time I came to the rink and a little girl went to a PWHL game the night before and got a puck from [Erin] Ambrose, and it was the first thing she told me the morning of our game,” Drapeau says. “They talk with stars in their eyes because they have access to their role models.”

For university players themselves, there is also an added goal when it comes to hockey. With the addition of the PWHL, a legitimate, well-structured league now exists where the best female players can make a career out of the sport.

“It’s definitely increased motivation for people around me, myself and a lot of my teammates,” Drapeau says. “We see women who were in our position not long ago now playing on big stages, getting paid and inspiring a new generation.”

From local rinks to professional arenas, the momentum behind women’s hockey continues to grow. The addition of 37 minor-league teams this year, the community connection of the PWHL and the projects from the RSEQ seem to be leaving their mark on many young girls’ dreams by making them a reality.



This article originally appeared in Volume 46, Issue 5, published November 4, 2025.