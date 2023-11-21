Stingers 6, Ravens 2: Drapeau’s five-point night extends Concordia’s winning streak

Concordia’s women’s hockey team remains undefeated

Stingers forward Megan Bureau-Gagnong chases the puck. Photo Dorothy Mombrun

The Concordia Stingers women’s hockey team recorded a triumphant 6-2 win over the Carleton University Ravens on Nov. 18, during the second Pink in the Rink night at the Ed Meagher Arena.

The Stingers won their tenth game of the season convincingly, having outshot their opponents 35-19. Stingers forward Jessymaude Drapeau had a phenomenal performance, recording a hat trick and finishing the match with five points.

“Our passes were well executed, our synchronicity was present, we stayed in our game and the win came our way,” said Drapeau post-game. She added that “Pink in the Rink was a source of motivation.”

With her five-point night, Drapeau has 11 points this season and holds the third place in points for the Stingers behind Émilie Lavoie and Émilie Lussier.

The Ravens drew first blood in the first period. “Everybody wants to score first and not get scored on but it is going to happen. We focused on the next shift and what we were going to do to be great, that was our focus and we are happy that the team stuck with it,” said head coach Julie Chu.

In the last seconds of the first period, Drapeau managed to tie the game during a five-on-three powerplay.

Continuing on the momentum, Drapeau scored her second goal of the game 55 seconds into the second period on the same powerplay. The Ravens tied the game at the five-minute mark, but the Stingers were quick to strike back on a goal from Stingers forward Caroline Moquin-Joubert, giving the Stingers the lead after two.

The third period was met with three unanswered goals from the Stingers, securing a 6-2 victory.

The special teams unit of the Concordia Stingers were put to the test and they did not disappoint. They killed all six penalties that were assessed towards them, scoring on three of their four powerplays.

Chu praised Stingers defenceman Léonie Philbert’s ability as a shutdown defenceman. “She’s been such a huge part of our defensive core. Her ability to shutdown defenders as well as generate offence and make great breakout passes is pretty special.”

Philbert was awarded the third star of the game behind Megan Bureau-Gagnon and Drapeau, respectively.

The Stingers next game will have them facing off against the Université de Montreal Carabins at CEPSUM. The puck will drop on Nov. 24 at 7 p.m.