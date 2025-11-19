Stingers 2, Martlets 1: Concordia completes overtime comeback

Stingers rally to the end, earning an overtime win against the McGill Martlets

Rosalie Parent scored the winning goal in overtime to lift the Stingers to victory. Courtesy Concordia Athletics

The Concordia University Stingers women’s hockey team found a 2-1 win against the McGill University Martlets in their fourth meeting of the season on Nov. 16 at Ed Meagher Arena.

The Martlets opened the scoring, finding the back of the net halfway through the first period with a power-play goal. After that sequence, they were held scoreless.

“We gave up a goal in the first period, and we knew that we just had to hang in there and make sure that we kept chipping away and playing our game,” Stingers head coach Julie Chu said.

McGill goalie Mégane Pilon had the crease on lockdown all night. Letting in only two of 37 shots, she was reading every play.

Despite trailing early, the Stingers steadily built pressure. Alexis Bedier had a breakaway in the second, and Émilie Lussier nearly found the net, but Pilon kept the Martlets ahead.

While scoring chances were available, both teams played tight on defence. Goals may have been few and far between, but the game highlighted the Stingers' ability to play composed under pressure and work their way toward a win.

Jessymaude Drapeau got the tying goal early in the third period, marking her seventh goal of the season.

“It was fun, it was coming, we were playing great, and we had many opportunities,” Drapeau said. “We were executing the game plan, and we know they have a great goalie, so we just wanted to bring pucks to the net, then get to the rebound, and that's what we did.”

Rosalie Parent, with her first goal of the season, was the hero of overtime, scoring the winning goal with 44 seconds left in the extra frame.

“We were just looking for a goal in overtime,” Parent said. “I think we just want to win every game, so we're just pushing to get goals.”

Now 8-1-0, the Stingers look to take on the Bishop's University Gaiters at Jane & Eric Molson Arena on Nov. 21. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. as the teams meet for the third time this season.