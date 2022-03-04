Poetry: ‘The Clouds Are Cold on Towers Thin’
I would sit on the inn benches and
Wonder at my own emotions, being
Swung around stormy and raft-like by the barman’s
Recommendations on a fizzly on-tap sea of
Seemingly random sensations, fatuous logic and
Triple negations—I’d pretend to look at
The nuances in the sepia photos and remember
Someone I tried keeping a clear head about,
If I had to keep a head about them at all.
Trying to put out shadows on cave walls, as of yet
I had only been successful in making the walls wet.
Walked in then the strangest guest:
Indescribable, they were an uppercut,
A turn, the vast expanse of a mind at rest,
Or grounded heels of slower struts.
In their manners, in their walk
Like waving hands of midnight clocks
I knew their head was stuck above
With running thoughts of
Something reaching words call love.
“The clouds are cold on towers thin:
The penthouse where she waits within.
Mirrors green in your ideas,
Clouds will clear with softer breezes.
Step me up and make me work the
Spiral oaths that turn my feet with
Passion swore and Giant Steps rings aloud
Its eerie fashion—as I go up the tower turns;
On maps I might look still and stuck
But up my passion floors go through:
I’ve cobbled staircase running shoes.
Passion drives and hope survives
But messy heads will seldom thrive
When hope is placed in artifice
And formulaic prejudice.
I’ve made this tower come alive:
First I kill it, then arrive.”
…I kindly thanked the stranger for their words, spoken
Softly, like ripples made by diving loons or
The pareidolia of the moon.
