Poetry: ‘The death of a star’

Graphic Joey Bruce

As the sun melts into the lake,

the sky erupts in a mess of

bright colours.

Splashes of orange,

red and yellow

paint a breathtaking landscape.

This moment,

when the sun meets the lake,

appears to last forever.

The colours spread

and darken

more

and more,

like the work

of an indecisive artist,

who vies to stay

true to their art.

And when the sun

disappears altogether,

the colours

linger.

These phantoms,

slowly dying out,

hold onto the memory

of a blazing sun

who once brought

light and warmth.

But as they fade

into the night,

darkness falls

on the meaningless world

we call Home.