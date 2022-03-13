Poetry: ‘The death of a star’
As the sun melts into the lake,
the sky erupts in a mess of
bright colours.
Splashes of orange,
red and yellow
paint a breathtaking landscape.
This moment,
when the sun meets the lake,
appears to last forever.
The colours spread
and darken
more
and more,
like the work
of an indecisive artist,
who vies to stay
true to their art.
And when the sun
disappears altogether,
the colours
linger.
These phantoms,
slowly dying out,
hold onto the memory
of a blazing sun
who once brought
light and warmth.
But as they fade
into the night,
darkness falls
on the meaningless world
we call Home.