‘Body’
When I was twelve years old,
it felt like looking at myself in the mirror
for the first time
I didn’t know how to explain
that nauseating feeling
until I was around eighteen
At first, I thought it was
my weight, or how a number
looked like on my body
Then, I thought it was
my face, and the features
white people call ugly
And while
those were all there,
in some ways
I realized, at eighteen,
that all this time
I had been pretending
To be skinny,
To be pretty,
To be a girl,
I had been pretending,
through the cracks of my teeth,
through the gaps in my blinds
I realized that I was jealous
of most girls
for being better than me at pretending
But they weren’t pretending
to be pretty girls,
and they didn’t get it
They didn’t get that nauseating feeling
when you look in the mirror
and you know that what you are looking at
Doesn’t reflect who you really are.
This article originally appeared in The Body Issue, published February 1, 2022.