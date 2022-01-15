Poetry: ‘God’s Water Droplet’
I’m just one water droplet among many in a waterfall
I’m indistinguishable if you were to quickly glance at me
All you see is a mass of water flowing down a cliff
You don’t notice me so much as you notice the waterfall as a whole
Yet I’m part of why the waterfall exists in the first place
The course of the river adapts to the break in elevation
And suddenly it’s like I don’t exist
I fall and I fall at a high speed
The peak of my existence
Yet no one notices me
No I’m irrelevant compared to the bigger picture
But the bigger picture wouldn’t exist without me
As I’m plunging towards the river below
I reflect upon my significance in this world
What is my value compared to all the noticeable elements
Compared to the elements that are appreciated?
No one I’ve ever encountered has given credit
To all that a miniscule water droplet like me can do
I have a cycle and you’ve probably seen me and weren’t aware
I was once in the kitten shaped cloud you saw in the orange sky
I was once in the snowflake you saw passing by on a winter’s morn
I melted and turned up in this here river
I’m currently in the waterfall now
And have yet to discover more stages in the future
I’ve been around
I’ve served many purposes
So how come it’s as if I don’t exist?
Only the picture that I help create exists
I’ve come to learn that
It’s only when I start seeing myself the way my Creator sees me
That I can have confidence that my worth
Is not defined by those around me
I’m worthy merely because I’m my Creator’s creation
This Creator I speak of
Who are they?
Well, my Creator is the great I Am
The King of kings
Immanuel
He is with me wherever I go
I shall fret not about how others perceive me
For my Creator makes my worth invaluable
Only His view of me matters
So as I become once again a part of a mass of water in the river below
I close my eyes knowing that I’m known
