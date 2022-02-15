Poetry: ‘End Of My Rope’
Sometimes it can be hard
To see the light
To smell the flowers
To listen to the bard
Wallowing in that chasm
The explosion of silence
When it's louder in my head than outside
Not something I was able to fathom
Until it has made its great return
That familiar embrace
A cold blanket with rough feel
And doubt so strong you burn
When the skull becomes a void
A limitless gap
The horizon hidden in shroud
Perspective destroyed
Is this all it is
Brief ecstasy
With an inevitable comedown
All of it going to piss
Each day to rise and shine
Following the script layed out
A series of chores
I’m in the rat race acting like it's fine
The counters are expected
Everyone feels like that sometimes
It's just part of growing up
But alas I'm still affected
I get up and try not to forget to hope
Knowing the lows allows for the highs
Remembering that I'll miss it when I'm gone
‘Cause I'm not yet at the end of my rope
