Poetry: ‘Edges, Lows’

Photo Stella Mazurek

I’ve always been partial to late July;

through her sticky fingers, summer seems to slip by

dry grass, dandelions, the smell of pinecones and needles

feeble on

mornings warm

nights blue

who is going to shut the door to the greenhouse?

up carpeted stairs

I so often stumble on

cooking in the kitchen, noodles on the porch steps;

you’ll be kept, in my memories, as a good house

it’s sometimes the distance, that makes you

thankful

tank full; of gas

family; at last

everyone knows,

it all flies by so fast

and fast-food fries don’t last

I’ll summarize what I learned from two types of sunlight

streaming through windows:

ups, downs,

edges, lows,

forever we are yearning

I promise; you were learning





