Poetry: ‘Edges, Lows’
I’ve always been partial to late July;
through her sticky fingers, summer seems to slip by
dry grass, dandelions, the smell of pinecones and needles
feeble on
mornings warm
nights blue
who is going to shut the door to the greenhouse?
up carpeted stairs
I so often stumble on
cooking in the kitchen, noodles on the porch steps;
you’ll be kept, in my memories, as a good house
it’s sometimes the distance, that makes you
thankful
tank full; of gas
family; at last
everyone knows,
it all flies by so fast
and fast-food fries don’t last
I’ll summarize what I learned from two types of sunlight
streaming through windows:
ups, downs,
edges, lows,
forever we are yearning
I promise; you were learning
