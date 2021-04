Poetry: ‘Family’

Graphic Joey Bruce

Shallow, meaningless word.

Family.

If family is those you trust the most,

Then family is your closest friends,

Your dog,

Your hamster,

Your secret-keeper,

Your poetry.

If family is intangible,

It's an idea,

An image in one's mind,

A utopia -

An unachievable dream

One lies awake at 2 a.m. in search for.

If family is dysfunctional,

Then it is society at large:

A web of interconnected individuals

Bound by a common need for survival.