Poetry: ‘Fever / Feed Her’

Photo Noemi Stella Mazurek

This poem is about why she doesn’t write poems anymore

and why she hasn’t truly slept

since late July’s shadow crept

away and wept

in rain

that drowned the fields

you came to work as a martyr

I’ve had a fever for months

and when it breaks, I worry whether

I’ll fly or crumble with it

Personality traits

on eyelids

cry, kids

you’ll find

sometimes

a sigh, kids

will save you

but is a crime

in terms of saving others

I’ve been dreaming about talking to you;

Remembering,

that time I had the flu.

They tempted me with butter and jam

and I remained appetized by your crumb-less plate

were you trying to tell me

it was already too late?

So I starved off the sunflower seeds they placed in my palm

I chose to thread them into a necklace

because you can’t sow seeds

if they’re beads around a collarbone

choking you up

until you’re all alone

So you went home

and left me in

seafoam,

free form,

battered knees adorn

a corpse that copes

and floats

in brackish water

Stomach empty,

she thinks she’s a daughter.