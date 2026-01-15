Montrealers protest in support of Iranian people, call for more media coverage

Protesters gathered outside CBC/Radio-Canada, urging coverage of anti-regime protests and the internet blackout in Iran. Photo Niyayesh Golestani

Hundreds of Iranian and non-Iranian Montrealers gathered in front of CBC/Radio-Canada's offices at noon on Jan. 13 to protest an ongoing digital blackout in Iran.

Protesters also spoke out against the Iranian government's violence against protesters in Iran, and urged comprehensive coverage of the situation by local media.

“People are being killed on the streets of Iran, and they are dealing with a digital blackout,” protest organizer Ayrik Armani said. “Neither my friends nor I have heard anything from their families. Being the voice of the people is the least we can do here."

For more than three hours, demonstrators chanted slogans for justice amid freezing temperatures, such as "Woman, life, freedom," "We are all together,” and “Long live the king.”

According to Armani, protesters gathered outside CBC's offices to urge Canada’s public broadcaster to report on Iranian protests and the internet blackout, something that has limited the reporting of news outlets inside the country.

"The protesters are calling on Canadian media to accurately reflect their demands inside Iran," Armani said.

Internet freedom monitor NetBlocks was the first to report on the internet blackout. While it was unclear what caused the internet cut, Iranian authorities have a history of shutting down the internet in response to protests.

Armani also expressed support for Reza Pahlavi. Pahlavi, the son of the last shah of Iran, recently called on Iranians to “seize city centres” and prepare for his imminent return, prompting what is reported to be one of the largest anti-government protests in years.

“We’re asking for intervention,” Armani explained.

During the demonstration, an organizer announced that two attendees had learned their siblings had been killed in Iran. One discovered the death of her brother, and the other, her sister.

​Khashayar Hosseinzad, a graduate of Concordia University, said he aimed to raise international awareness of Iran’s dictatorial regime.

The internet has been completely disconnected since the evening of Jan. 8.

"The last message I received said that real bullets were being fired. There is nothing normal about this situation; it is a crime against humanity," Hosseinzad said.

Non-Persians were also among the supporters. Montrealer Absian Poothapillai said he felt compelled to attend, despite having no personal ties to the region.

"I cannot just sit at home and watch what's happening,” Poothapillai said. "People are being killed just because they are fighting for basic human rights. I want them to know we care about them."

Protesters later marched together from the CBC building to the U.S. consulate in downtown Montreal, chanting "Justice" along the way. Some cars honked in support as the group passed through the streets.

The death toll of protesters in Iran is reported to be in the thousands.

“There will be many more deaths if nothing changes,” Armani said.

The protest ended in front of the U.S. consulate in downtown Montreal at around 3:40 p.m.