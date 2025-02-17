Montreal bake sale supports Palestinian families in need

Cakes4Palestine raises over $5,000 for families in Gaza

A spread of intricate, homemade cakes on display at Cakes4palestine, each made by volunteer bakers to support Palestinian mutual aid. Photo Safa Hachi

Hundreds of Montrealers lined up outside Bar Star Bar on Feb. 15, looking to take part in the latest edition of the Cakes4Palestine fundraiser, a community bake sale raising funds for families in Gaza.

Attendees waited in a long line stretching down St. Laurent Blvd. for hours in the cold for their chance to buy a slice of cake.

To keep those in line entertained, volunteers served free tea and coffee, with a friend of the organizer stepping in as an amateur clown, performing jokes and making balloon animals.

Inside the bar, the space was packed with people admiring the display of cakes, which ranged from classic flavors such as chocolate and red velvet, to elaborate, multi-layered creations. Attendees could purchase up to five slices, each priced at $6, with all proceeds going directly to Palestinian mutual aid efforts.

Cakes4Palestine was co-founded by Flora Hammond and Lucy Pauker, who were inspired by similar bake sales in Halifax. The duo joined forces with local organizers to bring the concept to Montreal.

“These fundraisers run on a whole lot of time, adrenaline and dedication,” Hammond said. “We’ve been really lucky to use Star Bar as a location, and their team has been nothing but supportive and kind.”

According to the organizers, the bake sales have been met with overwhelming support from the community. Hammond said more bakers reach out to participate with each event, making it necessary to cap the number of contributors to prevent excess cake from going to waste.

Hammond added that the funds raised go directly to individuals in need rather than large organizations. For this latest edition, half of the proceeds were sent to Mohammed Abu Raida and his family in Gaza, while the other half went to Mahmoud Elkahlout, who recently moved to Montreal and is sending the money back to his family in Rafat.

“We felt that this would be a simple way to make the most impact on individual families as well as respect their agency,” Hammond said.

Maeve Prior, a recent Concordia graduate from the studio arts undergraduate program and first-time Cakes4Palestine baker, was one of the many volunteers contributing to the event.

“I heard about them through Instagram when they held their previous bake sale which I unfortunately couldn’t make,” said Prior. “I immediately sent them a DM expressing my interest.”

Her cake consisted of an almond vanilla sponge with raspberry filling, chocolate ganache, and pistachio vanilla bean Swiss Meringue buttercream. Despite being an self-described experienced home baker, this was her first time baking for an event of this scale.

“I think that when we see violence through social media and the news, it can feel so distant. Finding ways to be involved in my community is the most hopeful means of action,” she said.

Attendee Claire Helston-VanDuzer agreed with organizers that the event was a success, calling it “a real win-win.”

She described the atmosphere as warm and lively, with people chatting, admiring cakes, and bonding over their shared support for Palestine.

“There’s something really special about food bringing people together for a cause that matters,” she said.

For Hammond, the overwhelming enthusiasm from the community has been a defining feature of Cakes4Palestine.

“The turnout and eagerness of everyone has been so wonderful to witness,” they said. “From everyone who has agreed to make a cake, [...] all the way to the gourmands who waited in line for a slice, every person who took part in the event made it so that we are able to send substantial chunks of money to people who really need it right now.”

By the end of the evening, Cakes4Palestine had raised $5,374 from the bake sale.