Montreal artist goes from small gigs to Osheaga

Blending jazz roots with synth-heavy dark-pop, Renon is carving her own path to the big stage

Montreal artist Renon is set to perform at Osheaga in August 2025. Courtesy Marie Goyer Ramírez

It was a normal day in January when Renon, getting home from work, received a phone call that she’d be performing at Osheaga.

This time, her name would be on the poster after previously performing on stage as a guest in 2024.

“It was a dream,” Renon said. “I cried with my friends [...] I have been planning all my stuff the day after I got the call that I was booked.”

Since releasing her first single in 2021, the Montreal-born and raised artist has made a name for herself in the city’s underground scene. Her signature sound, dark-pop music with jazzy inflections, invites listeners into a vulnerable pink-and-black-lace world.

“I would hope that people feel connected,” she said. "I want to find the people who do.”

Renon’s passion for music began early, as she started singing at age five and knew from a young age she wanted to pursue music seriously.

By 14, Renon was taking vocal lessons, which eventually led her to enroll in Vanier College’s jazz program. She says the program gave her a strong foundation in music theory and vocal technique, tools she now uses to craft her own unique style.

“I didn’t grow up wanting to be a jazz singer,” Renon said. “Even when I was in the program, I knew I wasn’t going to do jazz after. I was just going to use it and then make it my own.”

Raised on a mix of alternative rock, pop, R&B and jazz, Renon draws from a range of musical influences to shape her sound.

Her second EP, TOO FAR, released in October 2024, has reached over 215,000 streams across platforms.

Renon says songwriting is her emotional outlet, a space to reflect on relationships and personal growth. She cites Amy Winehouse, Paramore, The Neighbourhood and Lizzy McAlpine as inspirations.

"I've written songs that are also just fun and silly,” Renon said.

Renon’s creative process often starts with raw ideas that she later refines with her producer, bandmate and partner, Ryan Nadin. The two have been collaborating since 2019, teaming up on her debut EP, my love.

Renon at an arcade, a nod to the playful side of her dark-pop aesthetic. Courtesy Marie Goyer Ramírez

“I was a fan of her voice,” Nadin said. “She had a really great vision and had so many cool ideas.”

Over the years, Nadin has witnessed Renon's growth not just as a vocalist but as a songwriter.

“The more she writes, the more I can see the vulnerability coming through in her writing,” he added.

Nadin says he believes Renon’s clarity of vision is rare in the genre she sings in.

“Her having everything written—lyrics, melodies, chords, arrangements—is something you don't always see in studio sessions in this style of music,” Nadin said. “That just speaks to how clearly she sees her visions.”

He says their studio sessions are spontaneous and open-ended.

“She’s down for anything, really, and it usually makes for a very fun experience,” he said.

Renon’s band, formed in 2021, has seen a few lineup changes over time, but guitarist Ryan Nadin and drummer Paulo Max Riccardo have been there since the beginning. The group bonded over a shared passion for music, with most members having met in CEGEP. Keyboardist Jay Wreh joined later, bringing his own energy to the mix.

When Renon first formed the band, she paid the musicians herself for rehearsals, a gesture that bandmates say encouraged them to work harder to prepare the music.

Working as a music teacher and being able to pay for most things out of pocket, Renon has been able to fund most of her projects independently.

“She was always very driven from the get-go,” Riccardo said. “Now, I see her more at a higher level: stronger social media presence, a more defined artist image, better put together music and a clearer brand.”

Renon’s first gig was just five years ago at a local market, where she performed covers—an experience she now looks back on as a starting point in her journey.

Last year, Renon had the opportunity to perform as a guest alongside artist MINOE at Osheaga; it was her first time singing in front of a large crowd. Together, they performed “LIQUORLIPS,” a song they collaborated on and released.

This year, with her own name on the poster, she embarks on a new step forward in her career.

“To have someone believe in me that much to book me for a festival like this is so crazy,” Renon said. “It also just changes the game for me as a small artist.”

Renon will be incorporating choreography by her best friend, Sydney Nantel, into her Osheaga set.

Nantel and Renon have been close friends since kindergarten, spending their childhood inventing dance games and dreaming of Renon one day going on tour.

“The process of me choreographing for her really comes from our friendship,” Nantel said. “It was just a given that I'd be there helping out.”

The artist typically shares her vision with Nantel, who then helps shape the movement around her ideas. At times, Renon brings in specific steps or sequences herself, and Nantel works with her to bring them to life.

"We're always kind of trying to tow the line between sexy and sad,” Nantel said. “Those two ideas seem kind of on the opposite ends of the emotional spectrum, but they actually pair together quite seamlessly.”

Although living her whole life in Montreal, Renon also spent two years in London, England, where she immersed herself in the local music scene through a series of small gigs. She said this helped her gain perspective on performing in different environments.

Now back in her hometown, Renon said she feels more grounded and inspired by Montreal’s creative energy.

"It's such a strong community and it's smaller,” Renon said. “It's very supportive.”

Excited for her upcoming projects, she envisions a more personal direction.

“I would love to create a community in my audience of people who maybe have similar life experiences to me,” she said.

Some of Renon’s past and upcoming collaborations include Grammy-winning producer Housefly, as well as producers Josh Cunningham, Vienna and Philippe Dionne, and other artists.

To her friends and collaborators, Renon’s perseverance is clear as she constantly strives to push herself and improve as an artist.

“Hard work pays off,” Riccardo said, “‘cuz here she is, slated to play one of the biggest festivals in Canada.”