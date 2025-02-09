Majoring in uncertainty

Being unsure about your studies is part of the process

You don’t need a passion to make your degree matter. Graphic Olivia Shan

After a year into my university degree, one thing is clear: I still don’t know if I like what I’m studying.

The idea of finding your dream career is something that is instilled in us from an early age. In elementary school, we present our dream jobs to the class. In high school, we choose courses meant to help us get into our desired university programs. By the time we reach university, we hope that after a few years of study, we will still want to pursue the careers we once imagined.

Growing up, I cycled through countless dream jobs—baker, orthodontist, fashion designer, mathematician, architect, art dealer, even filmmaker. I’ve met with guidance counsellors, taken career tests, gone down TikTok and Reddit rabbit holes, and yet I’m starting to realize that maybe I’ve been forcing myself to make a decision I’m not ready for.

We are often tortured with the idea that we must find our calling, something that sets us apart from the crowd and defines us. Falling victim to these expectations, I’ve caught myself believing that picking the wrong career path is synonymous with signing my own death sentence.

I chose to pursue a bachelor's in marketing, not out of passion, but because it felt broad enough to keep my options open. Unless a lightbulb moment throws me off course, I plan to complete the degree—and I’ve realized that isn’t a bad thing.

I’ve often felt ashamed about my lack of enthusiasm toward my studies. I used to dread the inevitable question from my family at Christmas: “How’s school going?” My answer was always some version of, “It’s fine.”

Yet, I’ve found comfort in knowing I’m not alone in feeling this way. A 2022 BestColleges survey showed that 68 per cent of the undergraduate students surveyed ended up in “realistic fields” instead of following what they’re truly passionate about.

The idea of “following your passion” is inherently flawed because it assumes that we can only strive for one thing. It also disregards the fact that passions can evolve, or conversely, disappear altogether.

While it’s easy to compare yourself to classmates who appear to have their lives planned out down to the year, it’s also important to remember that not everyone is looking for the same results from their time at university. No degree is useless, because the university experience in itself is valuable, no matter what you are studying.

School isn’t just about lectures and assignments; it’s a place to meet new people and expose yourself to new experiences, such as volunteering or extracurricular activities.

If I still haven’t found my passion by the end of my degree, I believe my openness to try new things will get me where I need to be. And that has been my biggest lesson so far.

This article originally appeared in Volume 46, Issue 1, published September 2, 2025.