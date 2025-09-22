Hundreds protest anti-trans demonstration

Four demonstrators were arrested following a clash at an anti-trans protest

Dozens of trans rights protesters stand on the corner of De Maisonneuve St. and Guy St. on Sept. 20, 2025. Photo Megan Mills Devoe

On Sept. 20, around 200 people gathered outside of Guy-Concordia Metro station to counter-protest a demonstration against sex education and “gender ideology” being taught in schools.

The demonstration was organized by Ensemble pour protéger nos enfants (EPPNE), one of several small but vocal self-described “parental rights” organizations that largely centre their advocacy around promoting anti-trans rhetoric. EPPNE has maintained a presence at several anti-trans demonstrations in Montreal over the last few years.

Protesters from both groups started gathering around 9 a.m. and were separated to opposite sides of the street. The demonstration featured a heavy police presence, following a trend seen at many recent trans rights demonstrations.

Counter-protesters significantly outnumbered the members of the original demonstration. The counter-protesters chanted and held signs emphasizing that trans children, like cis children, represent a vulnerable group deserving of safety and protection.

“This is a group which only further endangers the interests of trans youth without actually granting any rights to parents themselves,” said Celeste Trianon, demonstrator and trans rights activist.

In its literature, EPPNE claims that it seeks to protect the rights of parents to determine their child’s education by removing all public education about gender and sexuality. However, many trans activists and allies have pushed back against these claims, emphasizing the psychological and political harm these groups can cause.

“We’re the kids that EPPNE purports to protect but in fact only endangers further,” Trianon said. “It is necessary for us to protect ourselves and to defend our civil rights and our ability to exist in society.”

In recent years, Quebec has seen an influx of controversial and at times contradictory discussions surrounding the rights of trans youth and adults.

Mayoral candidate Craig Sauvé attended the demonstration in support of the counter-protesters.

When asked about the state of trans legislation in Quebec, Sauvé expressed his optimism about the state of affairs in Montreal but said he found the political scapegoating of trans people and other marginalized groups “very disheartening.”

“It’s an age-old tactic used to divide the population and distract from the real issues,” Sauvé said. “It’s extremely harmful and just vile.”



Police release canisters of pepper spray into the crowd of trans rights protesters on Sept. 20, 2025. Photo courtesy William Wilson

Beyond Quebec, provinces across the country have started introducing anti-trans legislation.

One counter-protest organizer, who was granted anonymity for safety reasons, said that the demonstration’s main goal centred around preventing this type of rhetoric from increasing in Montreal.

“Montreal is a very welcoming city; we intend to keep it that way,” the organizer said. “Despite all the attacks on our community for many, many years, we’re here to stay. Our lives matter, our dignity matters, and we’re going to fight for it.”

Notably, this protest took place just days after leaked memos revealed that Alberta Premier Danielle Smith intends to invoke the notwithstanding clause to maintain three discriminatory anti-trans policies in Alberta.

“It’s no longer really possible for trans people to go to the U.S. anymore due to genocidal policies enacted by the Trump administration,” Trianon said, expressing concern that similar safety concerns are developing in Canada.

“Will we end up one day with nowhere to go? Because at this rate it sure seems like it,” Trianon added.

Around 11:15 a.m., demonstrators from the EPPNE group started marching towards Sherbrooke St., quickly followed by the counter protesters marching on de Maisonneuve St.

During the march, riot police made significant attempts to prevent the counter-protesters from interacting with members of EPPNE. Tactics included kettling and—in at least one incident—the use of pepper spray.

The two groups largely did not interact, but four counter-protesters were arrested after attempting to make contact with members of EPPNE.

The protest ended with a brief standoff between police and counter-protesters outside the McGill University Roddick Gates, and dispersed peacefully around 12:20 p.m.

With files from Matthew Daldalian.

