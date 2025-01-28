Faith and Palestinian resistance

How Islam shapes the fight for Palestine

Palestine is recognized by Muslims as the Holy Land, as mentioned in the Q’uran. Graphic Myriam Ouazzani

Omar regularly attends pro-Palestine protests in Montreal. As a devout and practising Muslim of Palestinian origin, he finds the Palestine resistance movement important.

“Palestinian resistance is the epitome of steadfastness and sacrifice for what is morally right and divinely mandated,” said Omar, who has been granted a pseudonym for safety reasons.

While he spent most of his adult life in Canada, his commitment to Palestine is unwavering.

“To me, it’s not just a political struggle; it’s a sacred duty and a form of worship. Resistance is about defending the sanctity of our lands, our people and our faith against occupation and oppression,” Omar said. “It is a profound symbol of hope, strength and the unwavering belief that justice will prevail because it is rooted in the promise of Allah.”

Islam is the primary religion in Palestine, with the vast majority following the Sunni branch of Islam, and small minorities being Shia Muslim or Ahmadi.

Incorporating Islam in Palestinian resistance

For Omar, spiritual, political or armed resistance is an act of obedience to Allah.

“[It’s] driven by the principle that oppression and tyranny must be confronted, no matter the cost,” Omar said.

However, protesters and activists are not in the fight alone. In Canada, many Palestinians and allies of different origins have come together throughout the past 15 months to show solidarity for Gaza in the form of weekly protests.

“What sets this movement apart is that it is deeply rooted in faith and principle,” Omar said. “We don’t just seek justice for Palestine—we strive to maintain a moral and religious compass while doing so. This movement reminds people that our activism is not just political but spiritual.”

Grassroots organizations like Montreal4Palestine (M4P) or Liberate Palestine 48 (LP48) in Toronto have stated the importance of Islam in their activism and actions.

M4P is a multi-generational community-based movement fighting for the total liberation of Palestine through awareness and education. LP48 is its Toronto sister, mobilizing strategic actions in the Greater Toronto Area to amplify the voice of the Palestinian people.

Both organizations work to fight for Palestine’s resistance and uphold Islamic values. For example, ‘duaa’ (prayer) is often prioritized at protests and gatherings.

Ahmad Jarrar Hajahmad is one of the founders of LP48. Protesters often find him chanting into a mic or drumming at demonstrations.

“When we’re doing demonstrations, we truly believe we’re doing this for the sake of Allah and we want to be accepted, to the point where even when we’re drumming, we’re praying,” Hajahmad said.

“It’s not just about liberation from oppression but about preserving our ‘deen’ (faith), our dignity and the sanctity of our land,” Omar added.

Hajahmad also believes Palestinian resistance, be it in the form of protesting as showcased with M4P and LP48, or armed as is shown in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, to be highly motivated by the Islamic concept of ‘jihad,’ the Arabic word for struggle.

Jihad comes in two forms, all within the same umbrella of ‘al-jihad fi sabil Allah,’ or “striving in the path of God.” The first form, ‘Jihad al-nafs,’ represents the internal, spiritual struggle against the lower self. Its main dimension is ‘sabr’ (patience), and it is also considered ‘al-jihad al-akbar,’ or “the greatest struggle.”

The second form, ‘Jihad al-sayf,’ is the physical combat with the sword. Its main dimension is ‘qital’ (combat), and it is also considered ‘al-jihad al-asghar,’ or “the lesser struggle.”

According to Omar, resistance is a way of life. It’s in every action: raising awareness, speaking out, mobilizing communities and advocating for justice.

“Armed resistance, in particular, is not an act of aggression but a necessary defence of the oppressed, a protection of our people, and a fulfillment of our divine obligation to safeguard what Allah has entrusted to us,” Omar said.

Alia, a volunteer with M4P who was granted a pseudonym for safety reasons, is a Shia Muslim from Tyre, Lebanon. She explained that her dedication to Palestine is unbreakable and undeniable, as it has always been a part of her.

“My land (the south of Lebanon) was occupied for almost 20 years,” Alia said. “The same way I wanted my land to be free, I want my brothers in Palestine to be free.”

Palestine is recognized by Muslims as the Holy Land, as it is mentioned in the fifth chapter of the Qur’an, Surah Al-Ma’idah. Home to the third holiest site in Islam, Al-Aqsa Mosque, Jerusalem was the first ‘qibla’ (direction) for Muslims, before the Ka'ba in Mecca.

“As a Shia, I always ask myself,” Alia said, “what would the descendants of the Prophet [Muhammad] think of me if they saw what is happening in Palestine, and they saw me minding my own business with the excuse that [Palestinians] are not Shias?”

Alia said that the people of Gaza inspired her to stop hiding the fact that she was a Muslim. Seeing Palestinians with their heads held high while in the worst of conditions, proudly stating they are Muslim, made her want to do the same.

“Islam provides the moral and faithful backbone that ensures resistance is not just reactive but purposeful and principled,” Omar said, adding that he believes that without Islam, resistance risks becoming misguided.

Omar believes this is why Palestinians continue to inspire the world despite their hardships, as their resistance is fuelled by unshakable faith.

“With Islam, resistance is elevated,” Omar said. “It becomes an act of worship, a duty to fight for justice and a means of seeking Allah’s pleasure.”