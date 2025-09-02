ConU 101: A must-read guide

If you’re new to Concordia or just trying to find your footing again, here are some things you should know

The Di-Octo sculpture outside Concordia University’s downtown campus. Photo Caroline Marsh

Whether you’re a new arrival at Concordia University this fall or rediscovering campus life, figuring out where to go for help can feel overwhelming.

Here’s a primer on what to know, where to go, and which free meal you should never say no to.

Academic affairs

Start with the Birks Student Service Centre (LB-185, SGW Campus or Vanier Library, Loyola Campus). It’s the “Who do I even ask?” desk, handling ID cards, policy and tuition questions, and general triage. Phone them at 514-848-2424 ext. 2668 or email them at students@concordia.ca. Walk-ins are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays at SGW, or by appointment at Loyola.

If you have money questions, the Financial Aid and Awards Office (GM-230) handles loans, bursaries and scholarships. Walk-ins are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.

For accommodations, the Access Centre for Students with Disabilities supports exam accommodations, note-taking and more—register once and you’re set for your time at Concordia. To access final exam accommodations for the Fall 2025 term, you must submit all required documentation to acsd.intake@concordia.ca by Oct. 17.

Are you an international student? The International Students Office (GM-330; ext. 3515; iso@concordia.ca) answers questions on immigration documents, study permits, health insurance and settling-in.

Two other hubs worth knowing are the Otsenhákta Student Centre (H-653; ext. 7327) and the Black Perspectives Office (blackperspectives@concordia.ca). The former is for First Nations, Inuit and Métis students, offering social events, academic support and career advice. The latter is for support, advocacy and mentoring for Black students and those involved in Black-centred research.

For studying, the Webster (SGW) and Vanier (Loyola) libraries run extended hours, including 24/7 study access during the fall and winter terms (don’t forget to bring your ID for overnight access).

The Student Success Centre (H-745 at SGW; AD-103 at Loyola; ext. 3921/7345) offers writing help, tutoring, study workshops and career advising.

Know your rights

In the case of an academic dust-up like plagiarism accusations, grade appeals or the general policy maze, there are two lifelines: the Student Advocacy Office (which offers confidential guidance) and the CSU Student Advocacy Centre (which is student-run and equally discreet). You can contact them at studentadvocates@concordia.ca and advocacy@csu.qc.ca, respectively.

For conflicts beyond the classroom, the Ombuds Office provides independent, informal mediation (ombuds@concordia.ca; ext. 8658).

Dining on a student budget

The People’s Potato continues to ladle free vegan meals from Monday to Thursday, 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. on the seventh floor of the Hall building; arrive early with a container. Meals are paid for by donation, though most give nothing but gratitude and tupperware. Emergency food baskets are also available, which is worth remembering the next time your rent is due.

The People’s Potato are also always looking for more volunteers. Those interested can attend their volunteer orientation on Sept. 4 at 3:30 p.m. in their kitchen (seventh floor, Hall building).

Over at Loyola, the Hive Free Lunch hands out free vegan breakfasts and lunches on weekdays, 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Located at SC 200, they offer nut-free, mostly gluten‑free options—bring your own container unless you’re willing to shell out 25 cents for a compostable one.

To volunteer, email hivefreelunch@gmail.com. Volunteers “develop kitchen skills, skip the lunch line, get free coffee and endless gratitude, and make friends,” says the CSU website.

The Hive Café Solidarity Co‑op (both SGW and Loyola campuses) invites you to become a member for $10. In return, you’ll earn a 10 per cent discount on food and a vote in its democratic governance. Located in Hall H‑Mezzanine (SGW) and SC‑200 (Loyola), it serves healthy, affordable plant-based fare, run cooperatively by students, for students.

Meanwhile, Le Frigo Vert, down on 1440 Mackay St., markets itself as an anti‑capitalist, anti‑colonial, anti‑oppression grocery space. It is open Monday to Thursday, noon to 6 p.m., and is a cosy spot to grab a bite and study. Membership, funded automatically for Concordia students through a fee levy, gives you access to discounted groceries, herbs and seeds, workshops, and a vote in their annual general meeting. They also accept volunteers!

On the matter of mind and body

Health Services is the university’s on-campus clinic (GM-200 at SGW; AD-131 at Loyola; ext. 3565/3575) offering medical care, nursing and referrals. Walk-ins are available downtown.

For mental health services (GM-300), start with the mental-health intake—first-come, first-served assessments that connect you to counselling, groups and other supports.

The Sexual Assault Resource Centre provides confidential support and services for anyone affected by sexual violence (LB-720; sarcinfo@concordia.ca; ext. 5972).

For prayer and quiet, the Multi-faith and Spirituality Centre hosts drop-ins, community activities and maintains prayer and meditation spaces at H-746 (SGW) and SC-032 (Loyola).

The Centre for Gender Advocacy (2110 Mackay; ext. 7431) is student-funded, independent, and is mandated to promote gender equality and empowerment, particularly as it relates to marginalized communities.

Getting around (and under)

The campus shuttle runs weekdays between SGW (outside the Hall building) and Loyola (on Sherbrooke St.). It’s free with your Concordia ID and takes around 30 minutes to shuttle you between campuses. Check the schedule and arrive on time.

If you’re on the STM, a single one-trip fare is currently $3.75; for reduced fares, set up your student OPUS card through the Student Hub account online.

When winter bites, use the tunnels linking Guy-Concordia Metro to the EV, MB, GM, LB and Hall buildings.

’Til debt do us part

Miss a tuition payment, and you may be introduced to the university’s subsidiary late-fee collection. Consider this your reminder to keep things on time. (For billing questions, contact the Birks Student Service Centre at ext. 2668.)

With that, have a wonderful start to the semester―and may your year be lighter than your fees!

This article originally appeared in Volume 46, Issue 1, published September 2, 2025.