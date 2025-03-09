Concordia University students launch new music project

Off Record presented the first of what it hopes will be monthly live music events

A crowd of roughly 40 attended Off Record’s first event at the Hive Café Solidarity Cooperative on March 7. Courtesy Off Record

Off Record, a new music show project created by Concordia University students, held its first event at the Hive Café Solidarity Cooperative on March 7.

The event featured an unplugged musical performance with local musicians Dawn Cadence, Goliath Birdeater, Em Zev and Sophie. Approximately 40 people were in attendance.

“It was my goal to focus on women, queer people, people of colour,” said Ella Moriber, one of the event organizers.

Moriber said it’s essential to highlight marginalized people that the local music scene often ignores.

“I believe the music scene in Montreal is competitive and not very inclusive. I wanted to create a space for those people,” she said. “This event is for everyone, but we thought it would be important to bring Concordia because we felt there wasn’t really a space here.”

Dawn Cadence is a Montreal-based musician and dancer known for her unique, dark alternative pop sound. Rather than performing with her band, she came to the show with an acoustic guitarist.

Dawn Cadence is a Montreal-based musician and dancer known for her unique, dark alternative pop sound. Courtesy Off Record

“I try to show up as authentically as I can and be a representation for other artists who also aspire to break into the industry here in Montreal,” Cadence said.

The singer said Off Record’s event is a good opportunity for students to engage and discover a supportive community, especially for marginalized people who may feel excluded.

“It is very affirming when I go to shows, and the person who I am watching on the stage is [...] unapologetically themselves, and saying they share a queer or black identity,” Cadence said. “I find it inspiring.”

After Cadence’s first show, Goliath Birdeater took the stage, presenting music with storytelling-focused lyrics that engaged the audience.

Em Zev, the third performer, initially had the familiar presence of an indie musician who plays guitar and sings. Midway through the set, the artist switched to the fiddle, shifting the performance’s energy to something more dynamic.

Midway through the set, Em Zev switched to the fiddle, shifting the performance’s energy to something more dynamic. Courtesy Off Record

Zev’s fiddle melodies showcased their versatility. They evoked a sound like that of Japanese rock musician Sugizo, known for blending classical violin with rock influences.

Sophie Lane was up last with a resonant performance addressing life challenges like addiction. Her powerful vocals earned her enthusiastic applause.

“The diversity, not only in identities but also in the music performed during the show, was stunning,” said Emily O’Riley, a political science exchange student from the UK attending McGill University.

O’Riley had come out to the show with her friends.

“Hopefully we won’t even need events highlighting these artists soon because it will be the norm,” O’Riley said. “But until you reach that, we must highlight it explicitly.”

It is still unclear whether Off Record’s second performance will take place in April as announced on their Instagram. The project aims to create monthly live music events in Montreal.

“Our primary challenge is securing funding,” Moriber said. “We have been rejected for a second grant from Concordia Student Union.”

Despite these challenges, Moriber has planned to host the show in a better environment.

“Our next plan is hosting in more music-oriented venues,” Moriber said, “featuring additional artists with diverse styles, and creating a vibrant night atmosphere.”