Concordia University launches investigation into CSU

The investigation concerns the BDS vote at the Jan. 29 special general meeting

Photo Matthew Daldalian

Concordia University is launching an investigation into the Concordia Student Union (CSU) regarding the Jan. 29 special general meeting (SGM) where undergraduate students voted on bringing Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) to Concordia’s Board of Directors (BoG).

The Link acquired an email sent to the CSU from Concordia provost Anne Whitelaw and Concordia VP of Services and Sustainability Michael Di Grappa on Feb. 6. The email informed the union that the university would be launching an investigation into the CSU.

The university claimed they are launching this investigation following claims of alleged breaches to the Policy on Student Associations and Groups, the Policy on the Temporary Use of University Spaces, and the Code of Rights and Responsibilities during the Jan. 29 SGM vote.

The letter alleges that the auditorium used for the vote was overfilled, violating regulation codes. The email also mentions the union’s use of the Henry F. Hall Building mezzanine to accommodate additional voters without permission. Another listed reason for the investigation is that the union served food without permission, breaking health regulations.

Lastly, the university has accused the union of allowing discrimination during the vote due to “heavily masked individuals.” The email claimed they “created an intimidating climate, that chants glorifying terrorism and recognized terrorist groups were made and tolerated, and that opposing voices were silenced.”

The university has opened an investigation into the SGM and suspended all CSU bookings. It is not yet clear how this will impact CSU services or the union’s upcoming elections.

At the Jan. 29 SGM, over 800 students voted in favour of the CSU implementing two BDS motions. The motions push for the university to divest from companies complicit in genocide, to defend student activists from sanctions, and for the union to bring the contents of the vote at the next Board of Governors meeting on Feb. 6.

This is a developing story.