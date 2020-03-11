Concordia Rocket League picks up first win of the season

Momentum building after dominant performance against Trent

Concordia Esports’ Rocket League team will look to build on their momentum following their first win of the season. Photo Courtesy Concordia Esports

The Concordia Esports Rocket League team wasted no time taking advantage of the clear skill gap between them and last place Trent University on Friday night. The matchup resulted in them picking up their first win of the Ontario Post-Secondary Esports season through a 3-0 sweep.

“Our first game was a bit slower than the rest as we adjusted to Trent’s play-style but after that, we played well,” said Concordia player Spencer McCool. “We had strong passing plays and overall I felt we played better and faster than Trent could handle.”

The first game really was the only competitive one and that was only on the scoreboard. Despite Concordia’s constant press deep into Trent’s goal area, it took an acrobatic goal from Matthew “Haywyre” Herrington to snatch the first game in overtime.

The other two games were nowhere near as close, however. The Concordia trio pressed upfield and didn’t give Trent any time for work on clearing the ball cleanly, inviting another wave of pressure from the eventual winners.

“The key was maintaining offensive pressure. Tight rotation kept the play in their end, and kept them low on boost which gave us our scoring chances,” said Haywyre. “We only had to deal with a few breakouts and they weren't sustained attacks so the defence wasn't so difficult.”

After winning the two following games 3-0 and 4-1, Concordia began to build momentum towards their next opponent—the fourth-placed Carleton University Ravens.

“We are feeling pretty confident right now, we have all been playing well these past few days, and I think we will have some very good games coming up,” said McCool. “We have done some practicing over the weekend and working on our team chemistry. I think if we play a strong and aggressive game we can pull off another promising victory.”

They face off against the Ravens on Monday at 6 p.m. on the OPSE Twitch stream.

