Concordia still winless in Rocket League season

Concordia Esports suffers third consecutive loss

Concordia Esports’ Rocket League team are still looking for their first win of the season. Photo Courtesy Concordia Esports

Concordia Esports’ Rocket League team was swept in their three-game series against Lambton College Friday night, dropping their third match in a row to start the season.

“They were just much better,” said co-captain Pierre-Luc Rioux-Ranger. “There was no way for us to beat them.”

Lambton rolled over Concordia, winning 5-1, 5-1, and 4-1 to dominate their rivals to notch their second win of the season.

Rioux-Ranger (Beaver Le Frenchman), Matthew Harrington (Haywyre) and Moe Majzoub (DrinkMoeWater) represented Concordia, with Harrington scoring all three goals for his team.

The clear mismatch could be attributed in part to scheduling conflicts on the Concordia side.

“We haven’t been able to practice because we’ve been so busy with school lately,” said Rioux-Ranger. “We were only able to decide our roster yesterday because so many of our players were unavailable.”

Despite the harsh loss, the players are holding their heads high and the team is regarding this as an opportunity to grow.

“I think this was a good learning experience for the guys who filled in for us today,” said Harrington. “Given how we had lower-ranked players going in, I feel like we did better than we expected.”

The team is confident that the wins will come as players get used to the Ontario Post-Secondary Esports environment and are able to match up better with their opponents after some bad luck this week.

“We definitely had some tricky matchups to start the season,” said Harrington. “But I think as we get more comfortable with the conference and we get more practice in, we’ll start to see a turnaround.”

Concordia’s Rocket League team will face Trent University on Friday Nov. 6, where they’ll hope to secure their first win of the season.

