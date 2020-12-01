Concordia’s Rocket League hot streak ends

University of Toronto too much to handle for Concordia

Concordia was hoping to extend their win streak to four against UofT, before succumbing to a series sweep. Photo Courtesy Concordia Esports

Concordia Esports’ Rocket League team succumbed to the University of Toronto in a series sweep Monday night, ending their three-game winning streak.

Victor “Nimbus” Maillé led Concordia with four goals, while Matthew “Haywyre” Harrington added three goals and James “Littlemac” Kierans contributed another.

“We knew it was going to be tough going in,” said Harrington. “I think in a longer series we could’ve taken a game from them, but we couldn’t manage that in the time we had.”

University of Toronto won the first two games relatively comfortably, but the real show came in the third and final game. Concordia got out to a quick three-goal lead, before their opponents came back to tie the game. With one second left on the clock, University of Toronto scored to dramatically clinch the game and the series.

“I honestly think the third game was our best,” said Kierans. “We just made a few small mistakes, and U of T are lethal, they don’t miss many opportunities.”

The loss comes after a good run of games from Concordia, who beat Trent, Carleton and Fanshawe to rise in the standings.

“We just haven’t been able to play and practice together since the win against Fanshawe,” said Harrington. “We struggled to get back to pace today.”

Concordia’s next match will come Jan. 11 against the Queen’s Gaels.

