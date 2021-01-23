Concordia’s Rocket League team drops third straight

Sault College’s resiliency proves too much to handle for Concordia Esports

Concordia kicked off the new year with a tough loss to Sault College Photo Courtesy Concordia Esports

Concordia Esports’ Rocket League team will have to wait for its first win of 2021. On Friday night, they ended up on the losing end of a tightly contested affair against Sault College that saw a trio of one-goal games; two that were decided in extra time.

Victor “Nimbus” Maillé and Matthew “Haywyre” Harrington led the way for Concordia with four goals apiece, including hat tricks in games 1 and 2, respectively. James “Littlemac” Kierans added a pair to the scoresheet.

“The games were a lot closer than I expected they would be, despite the loss I’m pleased with how we played,” said Kierans. “Sault is a strong team, but we did a good job meeting them with speed and pressure.”

Concordia came flying out of the gates, mounting a three-goal lead in the opening game, but Sault College responded with a trio of their own and notched the winner in overtime for an early 1-0 series lead.

“Our kick-offs need work, but most importantly how we handle double commits right afterwards. Better communication and strategy is needed. We gave them too many easy goals this way,” said Maillé.

Game 2 featured much of the same, this time Concordia escaping victorious with an overtime win of their own. That, however, would be the only win the Montrealers would manage, as Sault College won game 3 comfortably, and overcame a three-goal deficit to take the deciding game in the dying moments.

Despite the loss, Concordia is pleased with their efforts and the progress they’ve made thus far.

“This series was a good indication of improvement. We are starting to implement more strict scheduled practices and looking to get a coach soon. I think at the end of this season we will see a very different Concordia Rocket League team,” said Maillé.

Concordia will look to bounce back on Jan. 25 against the Waterloo Warriors.