Winning in the Rain: Concordia Stingers Beat York Lions at Home on Misty Afternoon

Stingers Football Wins 23-17 Against Lions During First Preseason Game

Follow @walaamaraFollow @Saboafo

The Stingers kicked off the preseason with a win over out of division competitor, the York Lions. Photo Elisa Barbier

The Concordia Stingers football team came out with strength in their preseason game as they engaged in a 23-17 win over the York University Lions Friday afternoon in the midst of a misty drizzle.

Kicker and third year Stinger, Andrew Stevens was the game’s saviour. He scored three field goals during the last seven minutes of the game, allowing the Stingers to advance by nine points, and handing the defeat to the Lions.

Despite a strong first quarter by the home team, in which the Stingers caused two forced fumbles and went up seven to one, The second quarter was dominated by York as they made a storming comeback, outscoring the Stingers 16 to three.

By halftime, the Lions were leading 17-10 as receiver Alex Daley scored on a 13-yard pass allowing his team to take the lead. But little did they know, their opponents were ready to fire up.

“We were able to score 17 points with our [starters] and we thought that in the second half we would be able to keep the lead and win,” said York Lions head coach Warren Craney.

Concordia’s new Head Coach Brad Collinson was proud of his team, stating that his squad capitalized on turnover moments as a turning point and that they responded to the challenge at the beginning.

The drizzle was constant throughout the game and York believes it impacted their results on the field. “For us, it did play a factor in the game because we are a team that likes to throw the ball 60 times a game and getting it to our skilled players,” said Craney.

Stingers defensive back Nicholas Diaquoi-Rodgers still thinks that his team could have done a better job execution-wise.

“We should have done better, I feel like all across the board, we were just taking too many penalties.’ said Rodgers who achieved a pivotal interception towards the end of the game on Friday.

However, the team is looking forward to the upcoming regular season with their new coach. Running back Micah Sullivan described a strong team chemistry that’s developed quickly..

“The attitude and the teamwork that goes on, it’s fantastic, it’s like no one is playing selfishly. There’s no one-man show, everybody runs for each other, and we’re family,” said the fourth-year student.

“The culture of the school [so far] has been completely different than it has been in the past three years,” he said. “I’m going into my fourth year and it’s the best I’ve ever seen.’

The rain did not stop the home crowd from showing up with their raincoats and umbrellas to cheer for the Stingers.

The Stingers will kick of the season soon with their first regular season game against the Laval Rouge et Or at the Telus-Ul Stadium Saturday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m.

By commenting on this page you agree to the terms of our Comments Policy.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.