Concordia: 36, McGill: 10: Stingers Clinch Playoff Berth With Shaughnessy Cup Win

Stingers Beat Redmen Behind Huge Performance by Adam Vance

The Stingers pulled away from McGill in the fourth quarter. Photo Carl Bindman

Concordia makes it 2-2 against the Redmen in 2017. Photo Carl Bindman

After a weak game against Sherbrooke, the Stingers were looking lock up a postseason berth when they went up against their rivals the McGill Redmen.

“That performance against Sherbrooke was a disgrace,” said Concordia head coach Mickey Donovan. “We’re a better team than we showed that day […] We had a statement to make today.”

The Stingers certainly made that clear early in the game. Concordia drew first blood when quarterback Adam Vance connected with James Tyrrell to give his team an early 7-0 lead.

On the ensuing McGill possession, the defense started making their own statement, forcing a convincing two-and-out, the first of many such stops throughout the game.

“The defense played amazing,” said Donovan. “Late in the season, that’s who we’re gonna lean on.”

It wasn’t long before Vance was back at it. On the team’s second drive, he threw another deep, 34-yard pass to set up a touchdown run of his own, putting the Stingers up 14-0 in the first quarter. Vance threw for 133 yards in that opening frame.

After coming in to replace injured quarterback Trenton Miller, Vance says he’s become more comfortable in his game. His coach has certainly noticed his progression.

“Everyone was questioning the [quarterback] position and Adam Vance rang the bell and did a fabulous job,” said Donovan. “This kid can sling it. He has an arm. He’s really come along.”

McGill managed to put up a touchdown on a missed field goal attempt after Stingers’ returner Qwintyn Rice fumbled after being hit in the endzone. It would be their only touchdown of the day—the only other points the Concordia defense would only surrender was a field goal.

The Stingers ended the first half up 20-10 off of field goals set up by strong drives. Things didn’t get much better for the Redmen in the second half. Despite some difficulties with the ground game early on, the team relied heavily on running back Jean-Guy Rimpel in the second to extend the lead.

Rimpel put up a strong performance with 90 yards on 22 carries, including a fake punt run to convert a third down. That key play put his quarterback in position to throw an 11-yard touchdown and start the fourth quarter with a bang.

Rimpel was quick to credit his team as a whole when asked about his performance.

“It’s a great win before the playoffs,” said Rimpel. “We did good today, [… ] we had everybody step up in this game.”

The rest of the quarter saw the Stingers force a safety and run in a touchdown en route to securing a spot in the Réseau du Sport Étudiant du Québec playoffs. For Vance, it was clear what a win would mean going into the game.

“I think everyone just knew the importance of this game,” said Vance, who threw for 293 yards on 28 completions. “We needed to win to make the playoffs and everyone brought their A game.”

For Donovan, it’s always a special feeling to win against their crosstown rivals.

“Any time we beat McGill it’s a big win,” said the coach, smiling.

The Stingers will face the l’Université Laval Rouge et Or Friday Oct. 27 at Concordia Stadium.

