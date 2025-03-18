U.S. nationalism on a concerning rise since Trump’s inauguration

The actions of Donald Trump and his pal Elon Musk have received deserved backlash

Trump and Musk are feeding into each other fascist behaviour and they must be held accountable. Graphic Olivia Shan

Back in January, as he delivered his farewell address to the people of the United States, outgoing President Joe Biden warned American citizens of an oligarchy forming in their country.

He cautioned them that this group was composed of “extreme wealth, power and influence,” and threatened the country’s democracy.

Of course, the former president was referring to Donald Trump, who was beginning his second term as U.S. president the same month. Biden’s remarks could be traced to Trump’s relationship with Elon Musk.

Before the election, it was well-known that Musk provided the majority of the funding for Trump’s republican political campaign.

Since Trump’s inauguration as president, both himself and Musk have been put under a microscope, and their actions have stirred up a great amount of criticism and controversy.

Some have even called out the outright fascist and nationalistic ideals inherent in their actions, and justifiably so.

Musk reinforced this belief with his infamous “Nazi” salute at the end of his speech at an inauguration day rally. Given the direct historical link the gesture has to Adolf Hitler and Nazi Germany, it’s not hard to see how one could see it as an act of fascism.

Musk defended his actions recently on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, stating that it was “made in the most positive spirit possible.” What does that even mean?

The lack of consequences seen since—outside of a drop in Tesla share prices immediately after—is a cause for concern.

Why is no one holding this guy accountable?

Trump and Musk have also abused their power to seize control of various government funded organizations by reducing or outright ending their line of credit, laying off hundreds of workers and auditing their every action.

Musk has been a U.S. citizen for less than half of his life. Yet Trump has enabled him and other unqualified individuals to have near-complete access to the U.S. treasury. This is despite Musk never being elected or officially a part of the U.S. Congress.

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) was supposed to be a financial efficiency organization made to alleviate some of the country’s debt.

An example of DOGE’s impact is the dismantling of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), which reports indicate has left upward of 5,000 people unemployed. Furthermore, areas that relied on USAID for humanitarian aid have been left scrambling for alternatives after Trump ordered the termination of 90 per cent of their contracts in large part due to DOGE’s “recommendation.”

These actions lack principles of good policy, and exhibit themes of extremism. It also exudes the clear pushing of an agenda, one that hopes to benefit their country regardless of any negative implications internationally. Trump and Co. sell it to republicans as patriotism, which unfortunately most continue to buy. But this agenda has undertones of nationalism more than anything else.

That’s without even mentioning the negative ramifications in foreign policy that Trump’s imposed tariffs on American imports have had on international trade.

From the imposed tariffs; to referring to Canada as their potential “51st state;” to the mass deportation of immigrants; to the suggested interest Trump has for the Gaza Strip, Greenland and the Panama Canal; these behaviours demonstrate Trump’s nationalism in the current republican administration.

The United States of America now stands at a crossroads, facing an alarming shift toward oligarchy and unchecked nationalism. The close alliance between Trump and Musk has not only reshaped the image of the nation’s political and economic landscape, but has also undermined democratic values.

If these patterns continue without resistance, the country will face further democratic erosion, strained global relations and civil unrest.



This article originally appeared in Volume 45, Issue 11, published March 18, 2025.