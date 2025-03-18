Editorial: The Link condemns the alarming resurgence of modern fascism

Graphic Panos Michalakopoulos and Myriam Ouazzani

The global tide of far-right politics is rising. Canada is no exception.

Ultra-conservative governments are surging across Europe and North America. Parties that once clamoured for attention now have remarkable influence, threatening democratic order with authoritarianism, xenophobia and climate denialism. With warlords waging a genocide on the Sudanese people, Russia kidnapping Ukranian children and America’s president musing about ethnic cleansing in Gaza, full-blown tyranny does not seem so far off either.

As the world polarizes, Canada—despite its self-image as a beacon of tolerance and stability—is not immune to this far-rightism. This has manifested in populist impulses, like the so-called “Freedom Convoy” protesting COVID-19 restrictions, that have altered the country’s political culture. With the next federal election expected to be called in days and with Conservatives and Liberals almost equal in polling, the uncertainty of the political climate is obvious.

With far-right parties gaining popularity or being elected in Germany, Italy, Argentina and Israel, the threat of political extremism seems more real by the day.

Perhaps the most alarming example is just south of the colonial border. In the United States, our neighbours are staring down the encroachment of a Trump-Musk autocratic alliance, with outsized influence from some of the other world’s richest men. A cocktail of corporate wealth and reactionary politics may signal the beginning of an era of plutocratic authoritarianism, with consequences well beyond American borders.

Canada has long prided itself on being different from its southern neighbour, but that difference is diminishing.

Pierre Poilievre, leader of the Conservative Party, has increasingly catered to a voter base animated by anti-climate, anti-immigration, anti-abortion and anti-LGBTQIA2S+ grievances. His party’s rhetoric mirrors the populist playbook used by far-right movements worldwide: railing against "globalist elites," questioning the legitimacy of institutions and exploiting economic anxieties to push regressive social policies.

​​Recent polling from this month shows Conservatives and Liberals in a much tighter race than before. However, this shift is largely due to external fears of tariffs and annexation rather than a genuine rejection of far-right populism. We have to remember that just months ago, the Liberals teetered on the brink of a historic electoral collapse, facing what would be its most crushing defeat in modern memory. Canadian voters only started worrying more about an increasingly belligerent United States following Trudeau's resignation and Donald Trump's trade war.

This dynamic reflects a broader trend in which voters, rather than embracing progressive alternatives, are primarily motivated by the need to prevent worse outcomes. It cannot be forgotten that populist politics have continued to gain traction since the Freedom Convoy of 2022, which revealed the extent of radical right-wing networks within the country. The convoy was not a fringe event—Poilievre clearly voiced his support for the truckers in the midst of the protests, going as far as saying he was “proud” of them.

The reality is that a major regression in human rights and climate policy is inevitable unless we rebuild social solidarity. If we fail, the far right stands ready to welcome the working class—many of whom feel politically adrift—into its ranks. The Conservative Party’s messaging is disturbingly effective among younger voters, as the party correctly highlights how powerful elites have failed to address our most pressing crises. Conservatives do this all while conveniently omitting their own role in promoting inequality and excluding those who don’t align with their ultra-nationalist agenda.

We need to invest in our communities, even as capitalism, conspiracy and fascism work to dismantle them. This is no small task, especially when we are constantly disoriented by political gaslighting and disinformation campaigns while struggling to afford rent and food. But maybe this, in itself, is a step toward resistance.

If the far right’s momentum continues unchecked, Canada could soon find itself on the same trajectory as the U.S. and parts of Europe. The work is not just political, but also cultural and economic. It requires vigilant journalism and non-apathetic citizens.

It’s easy to fall into cynicism and nihilism, and fascism thrives in environments of misinformation and complacency.

As an advocacy newspaper, it is our duty to expose the ideological underpinnings of movements that seek to erode democracy while also filtering out harmful and unnecessary imagery that serves only to desensitize rather than educate.

The far right does not emerge in a vacuum—it builds itself through media manipulation, historical revisionism and social division. As a publication, we hope that our reporting does not only document but actively resist the spread of fascism.

As journalists, we believe that it is our duty to serve the community as a medium for education. It is our duty to shine a light on the rise of fascism and its counter-movements and how they impact communities across Canada.

While creating the Anti-Fascist Issue, The Link aimed to spread awareness of the rise of fascism and some of the movements that try to fight extremism.

The Link has also decided to limit the platforming of certain far-right symbolism in its visuals and written coverage. That decision was made to avoid giving undue attention to right-wing and conservative groups who seek it the most. The risk of damage incurred by resharing deeply traumatizing images is not one The Link is willing to take.

The only exception The Link made was in the article “Fashion and fascism 4 dummies.” The Link believes that including an image of the Hugo Boss Schutzstaffel uniform was the best way to visually communicate the history of the Hugo Boss company.

Currently, The Link does not endorse any political party. But wherever there are attacks on human rights and democracy, The Link needs to be politically active, getting out the vote in the opposite direction.

The world needs access to stories that shock us into fury. It is stories, more than theories or legal minutiae, that help us comprehend fascism, autocracy and tyranny. And as the rich and mighty fill the world’s small screens with distortions, someone needs to tell true stories.



This article originally appeared in Volume 45, Issue 11, published March 18, 2025.