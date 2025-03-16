Stingers 4, Bold 1: Concordia stifles TMU for first-ever Queen’s Cup

Concordia outlasts Toronto Metropolitan University in close affair to win 113th Queen’s Cup

The Stingers won their first Queen’s Cup since joining the OUA in 1987. Courtesy Emily Simonetta/TMU Bold

The Concordia University Stingers men’s hockey program has etched its name on the Queen’s Cup for the first time ever, beating the Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Bold 4-1 on Saturday, March 15. This marks the Stingers’ first championship since joining the Ontario University Athletics (OUA) conference in 1987.

The Stingers path was made tremendously harder as they could not stay out of the penalty box, particularly later in the game. Luckily, their opportunism on offence, stellar play on special teams and dominant goaltending by Nikolas Hurtubise—named the game’s Most Valuable Player—ultimately paid off.

Both teams had finished at the top of their respective divisions in the regular season. It was the first time since 2006 that each program facing off for the Queen’s Cup had never won it, when the Lakehead University Thunderwolves won their first title against the McGill University Redbirds.

The matchup began with even play on both sides, with nerves most likely being a factor as the opponents eased into the championship game. Both teams exchanged quality chances, but Concordia struck first on the powerplay as forward Nicholas Girouard redirected a shot from the point.

Shortly after, the Stingers capitalized on a blunder by the opposing netminder Kai Edmonds, who fumbled a puck, and Stingers forward Alexander Gaudio put home the rebound to give the Stingers an early 2-0 lead.

After an amazing start in the first period from the Stingers, things seemed to trend in favour of the Bold in the second period. Concordia struggled to stay disciplined, and took frequent unnecessary penalties, totalling six minor penalties in the second and third period.

Luckily, Hurtubise, along with a strong penalty killing unit, allowed the Stingers to maintain their two-goal lead heading into the final frame.

TMU continued to push in the third period, looking to make a dent in the Stingers’ lead, but it was too little, too late. Despite a late goal by the Bold on the powerplay, the Stingers were able to hold on. They capitalized on two empty net goals to close out the game for a final score of 4-1.

Each player received their own gold medals in a post-game ceremony, and the Stingers took turns lifting the Queen’s Cup to celebrate their victory.

Concordia will have to regroup after the huge win, as it is scheduled to play at the U Sports Championships in Ottawa from March 20 to March 23.