Concordia TAs and RAs to strike indefinitely for better working conditions

Following months of negotiations, CREW members are demanding increased wages and job security

Photo Camila Lewandowski

Following the adoption of a pressure tactics motion on Jan. 30 and a subsequent strike mandate on Feb. 23, the Concordia Research and Education Workers Union (CREW) announced on March 9 that it will begin an indefinite strike for better working conditions starting March 12.

The union has been in negotiations with Concordia University for a new collective agreement since the spring of 2024.

On Jan. 30, CREW presented its new collective agreement to its membership, which lists its demands for “vital wage increases” to match inflation, a fairer workload for teaching assistants (TAs) and research assistants (RAs), better job security through indexed contract hours, and more.

On its website, the union also writes that it is looking for “stronger protections for members who come forward to report exploitation, harassment, discrimination, or other grievances.”

CREW represents over 2,000 TAs and RAs at Concordia. The vote passed with 95 per cent in favour of the strike mandate.

With the prospect of a strike looming, a tentative agreement was offered by the university at the beginning of March. This was rejected by CREW with 66 per cent voting against it during two Special General Assemblies (SGMs) on March 6 and 8.

As of March 12, TAs and RAs will halt their work contracts with the university in compliance with the strike. According to the CREW website, a picket line will be maintained two days a week at the Loyola campus and every weekday at the Sir George Williams campus for the entire duration of the strike. Picketing will begin as early as the first day of striking.

The website further states that starting the week of March 16, SGMs will be held every Monday to receive updates from the bargaining committee and, following March 24, receive cheques for the Professional Defence Fund (PDF). The PDF aims to financially support CREW members during times of strike or lockout.

With no timeline given for the strike yet, CREW’s website states that the strike will end once CREW members vote to accept a tentative agreement reached with the employer.

The Link’s news editor Geneviève Sylvestre and sports editor Jared Lackman-Mincoff are teaching assistants and had no involvement in this article.