We Are Witches

We are born from the Mother,

The air we breathe brings life to our roots.

And our roots are what keeps us here

In time.

The past cannot ever change

Who we are.

For we have the fire within us.

The fire used to burn us, we

Consume it.

We are the witches

From the past, present and future.

You only need to seek out,

A woman’s true Nature.

Born from fire,

From ashes

Anew,

Magick flowing like blood in the Womb.