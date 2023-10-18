then suddenly, the earth gave a strong loud boom
heavy are the ordeals flavourful of Ember
riding the winds across the sea,
the last sparks sink into the dirt-filled ground
reaching for something unseen,
the ferryman gathers its remnants
to cross the path of pain,
he pulls the shores back and forth
searching for The Flame,
his lantern’s light is waning,
his thoughts and spirit numb,
fly, little sparrows, leave your cage
and Hum when you find the sun;
in the darkness of the eclipse,
the sun’s corona begins to slip