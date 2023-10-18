then suddenly, the earth gave a strong loud boom

Graphic Renee Barnes

heavy are the ordeals flavourful of Ember

riding the winds across the sea,

the last sparks sink into the dirt-filled ground

reaching for something unseen,

the ferryman gathers its remnants

to cross the path of pain,

he pulls the shores back and forth

searching for The Flame,

his lantern’s light is waning,

his thoughts and spirit numb,

fly, little sparrows, leave your cage

and Hum when you find the sun;

in the darkness of the eclipse,

the sun’s corona begins to slip