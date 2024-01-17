Tinker
Temporary glances and momentary smiles
Emotions tailored feelings styled
Trying to fit freedom into a limitless box
A paradox like a considerate goldilocks
Or
Perverted and reverberated to fit in the narrative of logical consequence
The independence neglected and with it our strength
So corporate shills and evil lies
Are nothing more than a sick merchant's cries
A middle class gag explains the homicidal acts of men butchering lives
Free of thought, free of shame
The same game played to make imperative of what we see as pragmatic
To reduce ourselves to motion in an apparatus
That thinks feels and hears for itself
Responsibility is gone but hopeless devotion is left
As we construct a monster from the deepest of depths
With razor sharp wit and gargantuan size
Ordered to lift us from our own demise
The leviathan decides,
life, liberty and security at the foreclosure of realization
Caused by the distortion of our own creation
To save face is an understatement, to save faces is more
To become numbered traces in a data bank to store
And as the vaults fill, and innocence distills
Our own rationale fails us, in realizing our wills
Upon deaths bed, stands an idle man
Tinkering his top, breathing, as fast as he can.