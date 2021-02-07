Weekly Fringe: This week we’re celebrating BHM with photography tips, a poetry JAM, and much more

Week two of Black History month and the art isn’t stopping anytime soon

Graphic by Breea Kobernick

Black art, Black history, Black joy, Black beauty. Keep it coming, Black History Month!

Monday, Feb. 8

Whether your dream is to become a makeup artist or photographer or you just love doing your friends’ makeup and portraits, knowing how to paint and photograph all shades of skin is an essential tool for empowering art. Join a professional makeup artist and photographer at 8:30 p.m. for Night School’s Makeup and Photography Tips to Celebrate Diverse Beauty. The industry pros will discuss colours, lighting, and other techniques to showcase and honour the beauty of all skin.

Tuesday, Feb. 9

Dive into Black Canadian history at 6 p.m. with Quebec rap icon, Webster, and founder of Black Montreal Experiences, Rito Joseph. The discussion will cover the presence of African heritage in Quebec dating back to the era of New France. The free French webinar will also address the history of Black and Indigenous slavery in Canada.

Wednesday, Feb. 10

Discuss two films with community organization La Boussole during Cine-Debate as Part of Black History Month. Starting at 8 p.m. the free event will look at the 2020 film Small Countries: An African Childhood, a story about a child during the conflict in Rwanda between the Hutus and Tutsis, and From Sherbrooke to Brooks, the 2016 film about French-speaking African refugees who migrated to Quebec in the early 2000s.

Thursday, Feb. 11

Never Apart is featuring work by many Black artists during BHM. Check out the online release of works by artists Yannis Davy Guibinga and Syrus Marcus Ware. The free exhibitions explore themes of gender identity, political activism, futurism, and more.

Friday, Feb. 12

“Love and Resilience” is the theme for this year’s Black Theatre Workshop Poetry JAM. Tune in at 7 p.m. to hear some of Montreal’s best spoken-word poets celebrate BHM and the power of poetry.

Saturday, Feb. 13

This BHM we want Black movies, we want Black comedy, we want Black speed-dating, and we want Black LGBTQ+ representation. Well, guess what hunnies, the Massimadi LGBTQ+ Afro Film & Arts Festival is giving us all of that and more. The festival kicks off this weekend, so keep an eye out for the festival’s release of their new website.

Sunday, Feb. 14

Give the lockdown Tinder swiping a rest this V-tines and celebrate your friendships with the Palentine’s Day Show. Get ready to love and laugh from 8 p.m. till 10 p.m. with this concert and comedy show. Tickets are pay-what-you-can.