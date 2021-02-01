Weekly Fringe: Black History Month coming in hot with jazz history, a queer book club, and online galleries

The start of a month to celebrate Black history, joy, and art

Graphic by Breea Kobernick

We’re in for plenty of art this month as Montreal’s art scene amplifies its Black history and talent.

Monday, Feb. 1

Kick off Black History Month with a little jazz and Black Canadian music history. This free event will highlight Rockhead's Paradise, an iconic Montreal nightclub that opened in 1928. Be sure to RSVP before the event starts at 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 2

Learn how to fine-tune your grant application with the Film Prod. Students for Inclusivity and Action’s grant writing workshop. The two-hour workshop starts at 10 a.m. and will end with a question and answer period.

Wednesday, Feb. 3

Connect with other creative writers and artists during this Black History Month artistic expressions workshop. The free French language workshop—which starts at 8 p.m.—will be a time to create and discuss some great Black writers such as Aimé Césaire.

Thursday, Feb. 4

There is plenty of Black artistry to be experienced today with the virtual opening of Never Apart’s winter 2021 exhibition. Opening at 6 p.m., this exhibition features works including Boy Wives & Female Husbands and Data Thieves: What Our Archives Tell us.

Friday, Feb. 5

Join McGill professor Dr. Charmaine Nelson during Let’s Talk: Uncovering Black Art History in Canada to learn about both historical and contemporary forms of Black art in Canada. The free event begins at 4 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 6

Tune in with other literature enthusiasts with the Violet Hour Book Club, a group dedicated to modern and classic works of LGBTQ literature. This week, at 3 p.m., the group will be discussing We Have Always Been Here: A Muslim Queer Memoir by Samra Habib.

Sunday, Feb. 7

Craving some attention? Why not go on screen with some strangers and learn how to make people laugh with Sunday Night Improv Class. The free class starts at 4 p.m. and welcomes all experience levels. The classes have a capacity of 12 people so sign up soon! Following the class will be a 7 p.m. improvised audio show for your enjoyment.