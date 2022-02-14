Weekly Fringe: More of the city’s best music, poetry, and dance!

Share in-person performances with loved ones or simply enjoy some time on your own

Graphic Breea Kobernick

Get comfortable this week because it’s going to be all about treating yourself to good music, riveting performances, and tasty coffee.

Monday, Feb. 14

Enjoy dinner and a show with friends or loved ones this Valentine’s Day! Le Balcon is presenting an evening of Soul and Jazz Fever with musical artists Snooksta and Leanna. The show starts at 8 p.m. Don’t forget your tickets!

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Now that cafés are open for seating, why not hop around the city sipping coffee after coffee to discover Montreal’s cafe culture. Don’t know where to start? Here are some suggestions: Café Orr, Café Sfouf, Shaugnessy Café, and MELK.

Wednesday, Feb. 16

The McCord Museum is hosting a live opening for their newest exhibition JJ Levine : Queer Photographs. The exhibition will feature works from three of Levine’s major projects, which all question the traditional binary gender roles within a relationship. The live opening will be held at 2 p.m. Feb. 16 online and is the perfect opportunity to know more about the upcoming exhibition.

Thursday, Feb. 17

The PHI Centre is presenting a 45 minute audio experience entitled Lashing Skies from Feb. 17 to May 15. The event examines collective memory and experience through the lens of the event of 9/11. Based on the poems of writer and poet Madeleine Monette, Lashing Skies brings visitors through the journeys of five imagined human experiences during the events of Sept. 11, 2001.

Friday, Feb. 18

Throw a dance party this Friday with Elephant Stone’s new release! The Montreal-based psych-pop band is releasing their first all-French EP called Le Voyage de M. Lonely dans la lune Feb. 18. Dance the night away to some newly released raucous and synthetic inspired music.

Saturday, Feb. 19

From Feb. 16 to Feb. 19 La Chapelle is presenting 18_P_R_A_C_T_I_C_E_S, a choreographed performance showcasing 18 different practices, each inspired by a recent translation of Homer’s Odyssey. The show is meant to be humorous and absurd at times. Tickets can be purchased online.

Sunday, Feb. 20

Tangente dance company is once again showcasing a double-bill dance performance. The show includes Les bois by artist Marie-Pascale Bélanger and e-Merge by artist Jordan Brown. Respectively, the performances look at how childhood tales have defined us as adults and compare how the logic of knitting can be compared to what creates an identity. The show runs from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22 and tickets can be bought online.