Weekly Fringe: Montreal proves yet again it’s a city that never sleeps

Party the week away with a great selection of concerts

Graphic Breea Kobernick

The upcoming days are anything but dry. Enjoy yourself with a few nights out and relish in the local talent.

Monday, March 21

Festival Accès Asie is hosting a few roundtable discussions ahead of their festival in May. On Monday, two discussions confronting racism will be showcased. At 5 p.m. The Importance of Individual Stories and Narratives in the Fight Against Discrimination will be offered, and the Anti-Asian Racism and the Pandemic: An Assessment disucssion will be taking place a 7 p.m. Make sure to reserve your free ticket.

Tuesday, March 22

The metal band The True Mayhem is coming to Montreal. The band is playing at Club Soda March 22. Get your tickets to rock the night away!

Wednesday, March 23

The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts will be hosting monochrome parties one Wednesday of each month from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with themes from one of its current exhibitions Nicolas Party : L'heure mauve. The first party will be hosted March 23 and is titled The Green Monochrome Party. This event will have a creative workshop, insect tasting, green cocktails, film screenings, and more. For more information on the event, visit the MMFA website. Don’t forget to wear green!

Read more: ‘Lashing Skies’: An immersive exhibit on memory and imagination

Thursday, March 24

For Israeli Apartheid Week-Montreal 2022 the Centre for Gender Advocacy is putting on From Turtle Island to Palestine: Indigenous Art Fair March 24. The event will celebrate Palestinian and Indigenous art in all of its mediums from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. with the work of featured artists.

Friday, March 25

Festival de la Voix is presenting several concerts in different venues across the West Island and Westmount until April 10. The annual Grand Concert will happen March 25, where mezzo-soprano Florence Bourget and harpist Valérie Milot will be accompanied by other singers. Make sure to get your tickets and check out the whole program!

Saturday, March 26

La Chapelle’s fourth edition of Acoustic Sessions will be held from March 25 to March 27. The three days of concerts will offer an intimate experience with no mics. Saturday’s concert will feature artists N Nao and Marie-Pierre Arthur.

Sunday, March 27

Creative studio and agency Bahay Collective is celebrating their third anniversary with a huge concert event. The concert, titled 3, will take place March 27 and feature artists from the collective alongside some special guests. Make sure to get your tickets for a fun night filled with different musical performances.