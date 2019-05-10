Two Stingers Football Players Invited to East/West Bowl

Jersey Henry and Sam Brodrique Will Look to Impress CFL Scouts for Next Year’s Draft

The Concordia Stingers will be well represented during the East/West bowl in Ottawa as Jersey Henry and Sam Brodrique look to showcase their talent. Tristan D’Amours

The Concordia Stingers football program will have two players representing them at this weekend’s annual East/West Bowl in Ottawa.

Linebackers Jersey Henry and Sam Brodrique will be competing in the USports version of an all-star game, where the best student athletes from both coasts will go head to head.

Henry and Brodrique both had stand-out seasons finishing in third and thirteenth for total tackles by any player with 41.5 and 28 respectively. The linebacker duo is now capping off a remarkable season with the chance to impress scouts, who are looking forward to the 2020 Canadian Football League’s entry draft.

Brodrique will play for the East team alongside players from Quebec and Atlantic football conferences whereas Henry will suit up for the West team with Ontario and Canada West players. The two will have all week to prepare for the weekend’s events which include a combine where players show off their talents in specialized drills before heading into the game itself.

Even though the 2019 draft just finished, the combine and bowl game offer insight into who will be turning heads for the next year in anticipation for the 2020 draft. This is the first major step towards the CFL for most players as they all compete to stay on scouts’ radars.

The game will be broadcasted for free on Saturday May 11th at USPORTS.live with kickoff expected to be at 12:30 pm.

