Stingers Wide Receiver James Tyrrell Heads to the Canadian Football League

Tyrrell Caps Off Stinger Career With Pro Deal

James Tyrrell (right) makes his way to the Canadian Football League. Photo Elisa Barbier

James Tyrrell has signed an official CFL contract with the Ottawa Redblacks. He was part of a 13-player list from Canada and the United States that signed with Ottawa on Tuesday.

The fifth-year Stingers player officially signed his contract on Tuesday afternoon. The wide receiver finished second in receptions on the national level with 52 while gathering 779 yards, according to usports.ca. He also led the Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec in receptions, yards and average yards per game.

Tyrrell was also named on the RSEQ offensive All-star team this year.

“So proud of James. He came back for a 5th year and bought into our vision and process. He excelled this year and all his hard work paid off. Now onto the next stage of his career,” tweeted head coach Brad Collinson on Tuesday.

Tyrrell now joins a remote list of Concordia Stingers wide receivers to sign with a CFL team. The last wide receiver to do so is Kris Bastien, who was drafted by the Saskatchewan Roughriders back in 2014.

