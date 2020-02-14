Six Stingers Football Players Invited to CFL Eastern Combine

After Impressing During the Season, Open Practice is a Chance to Get Drafted

Despite an underwhelming season, six Stingers have impressed scouts and will be fighting for a chance to get drafted into the CFL Photo Esteban Cueves

The Canadian Football League announced on Thursday the players invited to different regional combines ahead of the Apr. 30 CFL draft.

While no Concordia Stingers were called to the national combine yet, six of them were invited to the Mar. 13 eastern regional combine in Baie d’Urfé, Quebec.

Defensive backs Michael Asibuo and Zamaad Gambari, linebackers Sam Brodrique and Jersey Henry, as well as offensive linemen Noah Domingue and Jordan Hurley, were the Stingers invited. This is the most invites in the school’s history.

Those invited will go through an open practice consisting of physical tests and one-on-one drills for scouts and team officials, with hopes to be invited to the national combine running from Mar. 26-28 in Toronto.

Four past Stingers have made the jump from the regional combine to the national combine since its creation in 2013. Last year, defensive tackle Michael Sanelli impressed in the Ontario regional combine and was later drafted by the Montreal Alouettes in the fifth round.

A total of 56 players will attend the eastern regional combine with 24 of them from the Réseau du Sport Étudiant du Québec.

