Stingers 4, Gee-Gees 1: Third Period Comeback Earns Stingers Victory

Concordia Men’s Hockey Secures Fourth Straight Win Heading into Playoffs

Courtesy Kyran Thicke - Concordia Stingers Athletics

On the back of forward Maxim Trépanier, the Concordia Stingers’ men’s hockey team rallied to win against the Ottawa Gee-Gees on Feb. 3.

After winning four out of their last five games, the Stingers found themselves in sole possession of second place atop the Ontario University Athletics men’s Hockey standings. With a win against the Ottawa Gee-Gees, the Stingers would clinch the second seed and earn a first-round bye in the playoffs.

Early in the first period, the Stingers lost assistant captain and forward Alexander Katerinakis, as he favored his shoulder and went straight to the dressing room. Following this, both teams killed off their respective penalties, while both goaltenders kept the game scoreless.

With seven minutes to go in the second period, Ottawa Gee-Gees forward Anthony Poulin deked through the Stingers’ defense and buried the opening goal. While outshooting the Gee-Gees 15-13 in the period, the Stingers were unable to solve the solid Ottawa goaltending.

Stingers’ goaltender Jonathan Lemieux made timely, key saves that kept his team in the game. Stingers’ head coach Marc-Andre Elément spoke on his goaltender’s consistent play. “He’s been outstanding since the beginning of the season. Every game, he’s our key guy.”

As the third period began, the Stingers knew they had to tweak their game plan to create more offensive opportunities. “We looked at some video, the guys were sticking to the outside, didn’t really put traffic in front of the goalie, so in the third period we went there,” Elément shared.

Only four minutes into the period, Stingers’ forward Maxim Trépanier received a tape-to-tape pass from defenseman Simon Lavigne and tied the game 1-1. After this goal, the Stingers had all the momentum.

Three minutes after his first goal, Trépanier scored another. This goal came from a fortunate bounce off the end boards.

With seven minutes to go in the third period, the Gee-Gees found themselves on the penalty kill. On the ensuing power play, Stingers’ forward Phélix Martineau got an insurance goal to make it 3-1.

With the Gee-Gees clinging to life, they pulled their goaltender with three minutes to go. Not even thirty seconds later, Trépanier scored his hat-trick goal securing the Stingers come from behind victory.

“Coming in strong in the third, getting out with the win, it was a good feeling,” Trépanier shared postgame. “For the playoffs, we still have work to do, but we’re getting close to where we want to be.”

Following this game against Ottawa, the Stingers hit the ice the following night against the Carleton Ravens. In this matchup, the Stingers won again, by a final score of 3-2.

With the second spot locked up in the OUA standings, the Stingers will attempt to close out their regular season with one more victory. Their next game takes place at Ed Meagher Arena on Feb. 10 against the Queen's University Gaels. Puck-drop is set for 7:30 p.m.