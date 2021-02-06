Still winless in the new year

Concordia Rocket League drop fifth in a row

The team has yet to win a game in 2021. Photo Courtesy Concordia Esports

Concordia Esports’ Rocket League team extended their unbeaten run on Friday night, losing to the league leading University of Ottawa Gee-Gees in Ontario Post-Secondary Esports play.

After a 6-0 loss in game one, the struggling Concordia team looked like they were no match for Ottawa. But led by a four-goal performance by James “Littlemac” Kierans, Concordia shocked the Gee-Gees with a 4-2 win to even the series early on.

“Ottawa's a much faster team than most, but after a game, you can get a feeling for what their abilities are,” Kierans said. “We were able to pick up on their limitations and capitalize in the second game.”

While Kierans and his team were able to put up a fight down the stretch, Ottawa won the next two games to take the best-of-five series.

This loss extends Concordia’s losing streak to five games, amidst a season that has challenged the team both in the Rocket League arena and in organizing team activity.

“A win here or there would be nice, but we're keeping things in perspective,” said Kierans. “There are wide skill gaps between teams in this league, and we’re playing teams close that we originally thought were out of our league.”

Concordia will look to finally get their first win of 2021 against the Ryerson Rams on Feb. 12.