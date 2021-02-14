Concordia Rocket League continues free fall

Ryerson Rams blow by Concordia’s Esports team

The latest defeat keeps Concordia near the bottom of the OPSE Rocket League standings. Photo Courtesy Concordia Esports

Concordia Esports’ Rocket League team continued their losing streak on Friday night against the eighth seeded Ryerson University Rams with a tough series sweep.

The Concordia Esports team struggled in the first match, with a devastating 9-1 loss. The lone goal for Concordia was scored by Victor “Nimbus” Maillé , and it was assisted by James “LittleMac” Kierans.

This loss resonated with the team, and they looked lost in the next couple of matches as well, losing 7-0 and taking another 9-1 loss in the final match of the best-of-five series.

“This was an exceptional night. They were drunk with confidence and our plays had conviction withdrawal.” said Maillé about the loss.

Maillé also added that “Due to unforeseen circumstances we played a different roster tonight but that wasn't an excuse for this performance. We simply need to play together more often and build up the trust.”

Unfortunately, star player Spencer McCool has sustained a thumb injury and will likely miss the rest of the season. As well, Matthew “Haywyre” Harrington had to miss tonight’s game due to unforeseen circumstances, and his season is in jeopardy.

This loss extends Concordia’s losing streak to six games, and it pushes Concordia down to a 3-9 record. The team’s next match is against the Fanshawe University Falcons on February 19th and can be viewed at https://www.twitch.tv/opsesports.