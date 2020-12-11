Concordia Rocket League team secures third win in a row

Fanshawe no match for hot Concordia Esports

Concordia Esports Rocket League now has three wins to match their three losses this season. Photo Courtesy Concordia Esports

Concordia Esports’ Rocket League team beat the Fanshawe Falcons Friday night to even their win-loss record at three apiece in the Ontario Post-Secondary Esports season.

Concordia edged Fanshawe in four games in the best-of-five series, with dominating performances in their wins.

Spencer “McCool” and Matthew “Haywyre” Harrington led the way for Concordia with six goals each, while Victor “Nimbus” Maillé added four of his own.

Concordia’s wins came comfortably, outscoring their rivals 13-6 in the games they won.

They almost secured the series sweep in exciting fashion, scoring three goals in the last 30 seconds of game three to force overtime. Fanshawe managed to make up for their collapse by winning the game and staving off the sweep.

“I think the overtime could’ve gone either way,” said Harrington. “Luckily, the loss didn’t affect our confidence and we managed to win the next game to wrap up the series.”

With their third win in a row, Concordia is confident that they’re ready to take on teams higher up in the standings.

“There are a few teams that we feel are within striking range,” Harrington said. “Teams like Trent and York might be beatable now that we’re gaining momentum.”

Harrington and his team will look to carry that momentum into their next game against University of Toronto on Nov. 30.

