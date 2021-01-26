Concordia’s woes continue in Rocket League season

Second place Waterloo sweeps Concordia in Esports action

Concordia Rocket League has now dropped four games in a row. Photo Courtesy Concordia Esports

The University of Waterloo put on a clinic against Concordia on Monday night under the Rocket League dome, showcasing their superior skill as they cruised to a comfortable victory in straight sets.

Concordia was victimized by Waterloo’s relentless pressure from the get-go, as they surrendered a goal just seconds into the first game and faced an uphill battle the rest of the way. The loss drops Concordia’s record to 3-7, while Waterloo improved to 8-2 on the season.

Victor “Nimbus” Maillé scored Concordia’s lone goal on a night where offence was tough to come by. Maillé and his teammates found themselves in holes early in each of the three games, forcing them to play catchup all night and putting them in a vulnerable position against a powerhouse like Waterloo.

“Waterloo is one of the top teams in the North American college scene at the moment, so it was good for us as a learning opportunity if nothing else,” said Matthew “Haywyre” Harrington.

Concordia will look to weather another storm on Feb. 5, when they face the top ranked University of Ottawa at 6 p.m.