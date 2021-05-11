Poetry: ‘The True Meaning of a Hive Mind’

Fringe ArtsPoetrySophie Dufresne — Published November 5, 2021 1 minute

Graphic by Joey Bruce

A thousand bees live inside my brain,

But rather than being a cohesive hive,

None are from the same colony.

 

There is no queen,

Only imposters

Who fight for control,

Causing short circuits.

 

My brain buzzes 

From a constant migraine

And from the fatigue 

Of being unable to focus

On a single task at once.

 

Rather than producing honey,

These bees produce thoughts:

Some, sickly sweet,

Most, a nauseating sour.

 

Read more: Poetry: ‘Coffee of the Day’

Read more: Poetry: ‘This girl is not romantic’

Current Issue

The Money Issue

Video

Global Women’s March took over the streets of downtown Montreal

Related Reading