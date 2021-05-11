Poetry: ‘The True Meaning of a Hive Mind’

Graphic by Joey Bruce

A thousand bees live inside my brain,

But rather than being a cohesive hive,

None are from the same colony.

There is no queen,

Only imposters

Who fight for control,

Causing short circuits.

My brain buzzes

From a constant migraine

And from the fatigue

Of being unable to focus

On a single task at once.

Rather than producing honey,

These bees produce thoughts:

Some, sickly sweet,

Most, a nauseating sour.

