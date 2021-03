Poetry: ‘Seasonal Depression’

Graphic Joey Bruce

With my heels trudging against

Frost-kissed grass,

My toes seek the crunching sound

Of the latent fall leaves,

And I grumble,

Voicing my displeasure;

As the incessant noise

Of snapping branches,

Bared to the greying sky’s scrutiny,

Echoes hollowly in the vacant park,

Like a whisper that permeates

The folds of snowbanks and icy slopes,

I feel my resolve

Dissolving into a flurry

Of snowflakes

That wink at me mockingly

Amid the sunlight

And discordant wind.