Some Sexy Poems

Special Poems for the Special Issue

Graphic Jennifer Aedy

Virginia

By Diane Dollisen

The day your mother caught us kissing in your bedroom,

you told me that the world looked like how your insides felt:

trauma after trauma

relived and relived.

I traced flower petals on your stomach with the tips of my fingers

and told you stories

to keep us both from crying.

The next day I couldn’t shut up about rebirth

and the sadness of a world that would never know us

as Vita and Virginia

reincarnated in brown skin.

You called me silly

and you never went back home

and our mothers called us twenty times

while we abandoned the world

in your boyfriend’s ugly one-bedroom apartment.

And I know that in the next life, you’ll still try to convince me

that the sun is better for my skin

and I’ll just tell you how the light only stops hurting

when you touch me

and you’ll pretend to be happy for as long as you can.

-

Today my mother still scolds me for dreaming

and says no boy will ever love me this way,

only now she apologizes too much

and I guess I agree with her.

Because sometimes I’ll rage at god for making me forget your face

when you show up everywhere,

even though I know it’s not her fault.

And sometimes I’ll leave myself behind to make up

entire days with you

on all the moons and in all the gardens

and in all the fairy tales we created,

before the world began to look like how my insides feel:

trauma after trauma

relived and relived.

“So, pity me

while I am sexy

because I need you

to make me feel

manly.“— Vernon LeCraw

Unstable Toxicity

By Vernon LeCraw

Fat privilege

In a world so skinny.

I do not struggle

to have my audience.

Listen attentively when

my sisters hold

more authority.

Yet, I bear the audacity

to smother others’ opportunities

by raising mY VOICE.

What choice do I have?

I plea

desperate for sympathy.

So, pity me

while I am sexy

because I need you

to make me feel

manly.

