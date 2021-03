Poetry: A Great Leap Into the Dark

Graphic Joey Bruce

Nail marks etched into flesh.

Wishes made gazing upwards—

old feelings yet the pain is always fresh.

She is pushed into corners.

While yells turned to soft mumbles.

Fingers cut, treading the waters.

Support grows in numbers,

yet for others, new constraints exist.

Dark figures want us to fumble.

Strong lips wanting to be kissed,

untwist the lies.

We either assist or resist.